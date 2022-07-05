The 2022 Teagasc beef open day is set to get underway today (Tuesday, July 5) at the advisory body’s beef research centre in Grange, Co. Meath.

The event will get underway at 10:00a.m and will draw to a close at 5:00p.m. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’.

According to Teagasc, the focus of BEEF2022 will be on the application of technologies that will “help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses”.

A statement from Teagasc ahead of the event outlined: “Technologies in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be essential to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of the Irish beef sector, which will form the focus of the day.”

One of the main factors impacting profit margins on beef farms currently is the impact of soaring input costs. Historically high input prices have hugely affected production costs for beef farms and the implications of these price rises, and strategies to mitigate their impact will be discussed at the event.

The topics covered will be discusses not only at the main stands, but at various ‘villages’ set up at the location. A map of the event showcasing the location and theme of these stands can be viewed or downloaded below.

Some of the technology villages and what they’ll be dicussing

Environment:

Pathways to carbon neutrality;

Improving water quality;

Managing biodiversity on your farm.

Grassland Demonstration:

Grassland management and budgeting;

Clover and multi-species pastures;

Making quality silage.

Suckling Systems:

Cow type and sire selection;

Calf health and welfare;

Derrypatrick and Newford suckler herds.

Dairy-Beef Systems:

Improving calf quality;

Calf rearing and housing;

Grange dairy calf-to-beef system.

Growing and Finishing Cattle:

Grass-based and indoor finishing strategies;

Reducing slaughter age of beef cattle;

Anthelmintic use and parasite control.

Meat Quality:

Factors affecting meat quality;

Grass-fed beef and protected geographic indication (PGI);

Quality-assured beef.

Advisory, Education and Policy:

Pathways for a career in agriculture;

Succession and inheritance;

Implications of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform for beef farms.

Farming Lifestyle:

Health and safety on beef farms;

Health and well-being for farm families;

Achieving work-life balance.

Teagasc AD research facility

Teagasc Grange has recently completed a pilot-scale anaerobic digestor (AD) which will be available to visit on the day.

The aim of the Grange AD plant is to provide a demonstration opportunity for farmers, policy-makers, consultants and service providers.