The Teagasc Beef2022 Open Day was officially launched at an event yesterday, Monday, May 23.

The event will take place six weeks from now on Tuesday, July 5, at the Teagasc, Animal and Grassland, Research and Innovation Centre, Grange, Co. Meath.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’ and it was outlined at the launch that all aspects of sustainability will be addressed.

This includes the economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainability on beef farms.

The event takes place against the backdrop of surging input costs on beef farms and solutions to help overcome the situation facing beef farmers will also be discussed.

The format will consist of four main stands which will address some of the key issues facing beef farmers, followed by ‘Technology Villages’ which will provide detailed information on latest research and management practices for efficient beef production systems.

Some of the questions that will be discussed at the open day include:

What is the most suitable beef system for my farm?

What are the key performance targets for beef production systems?

How do I achieve these performance targets?

How can I optimise my beef farm’s profitability in the context of significant price volatility.

At the event, farmers and attendees will also have the opportunity to visit a series of beef ‘Technology Villages’.

Each of these will explore a different theme associated with beef farming in Ireland and various different ideas and research on that theme will be discussed.

Some of the Technology Villages planned for Beef2022:

Environment:

Pathways to carbon neutrality;

Improving water quality;

Managing biodiversity on your farm.

Grassland Demonstration:

Grassland management and budgeting;

Clover and multi-species pastures;

Making quality silage.

Suckling Systems:

Cow type and sire selection;

Calf health and welfare;

Derrypatrick and Newford suckler herds.

Dairy-Beef Systems:

Improving calf quality;

Calf rearing and housing;

Grange dairy calf-to-beef system.

Growing and Finishing Cattle:

Grass-based and indoor finishing strategies;

Reducing slaughter age of beef cattle;

Anthelmintic use and parasite control.

Meat Quality

Factors affecting meat quality;

‘Grass-fed’ beef and PGI;

Quality-assured beef.

Advisory, Education and Policy

Pathways for a career in agriculture;

Succession and inheritance;

Implications of CAP reform for beef farms.

Farming Lifestyle

Health and safety on beef farms;

Health and wellbeing for farm families;

Achieving work-life balance.

Speaking at the official launch of the Beef2022 Open Day, Teagasc Grange’s Beef Enterprise Leader Paul Crosson said: “The focus of the BEEF2022 Open Day will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses.

“Technologies in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be essential to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of the Irish beef sector.”

All suckler, beef and drystock farmers are encouraged to attend the event which will take place on Tuesday, July 5, at Teagasc, Grange, Co. Meath.