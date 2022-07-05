Danone is launching a new infant formula which is composed of a blend of dairy and plant-based ingredients.

The global food and drink company explained that the product has been developed “to meet parents’ desire for feeding options suitable for vegetarian, flexitarian and plant-based diets”.

Danone said that this is the industry’s first blended baby formula in which more than half of the protein comes from plants.

The French firm noted that the plant protein is sourced from high-quality non-GMO (genetically modified organism) soy protein, as well as a variety of other plant ingredients such as sunflower; coconut; and rapeseed oils.

The remaining 40% dairy protein will include casein and whey protein from cow’s milk, as well as other dairy ingredients, such as lactose.

“Shifting towards plant-rich diets and embracing alternative sources of protein can help reduce carbon emissions.

“Danone believes by relying on more plant-based ingredients, alongside using recyclable packaging and supporting regenerative agriculture methods, we can have a meaningful impact on reducing the carbon footprint of our products,” the company stated.

“This new formula has a 30% lower carbon footprint compared to the range of Nutrilon brand powdered formulas currently available in the Netherlands,” it added.

Danone also outlined that research has shown a quarter of households are introducing plant-based alternatives to one-two-year-olds.

The new ‘Dairy & Plants Blend’ formula will be launched first in the Netherlands, as an infant formula, follow-on formula and toddler formula.

It is planned to rollout out the product to other countries later in 2022 under the global ‘Aptamil’ label.

The company, which has reiterated that breastfeeding is the best choice for babies, recorded overall net sales of €6,236 million in the first three months of 2022.