Over 60 inspections were carried out in the agriculture and meat processing sectors in 2021, according to the annual report of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC)

During 2021, the WRC inspectors dealt with 57 agriculture cases, involving 894 employees.

The report shows that 31 cases were found to be in breach of employment regulations, with unpaid wages totalling €28,189.

32 of the 57 inspections were carried out by inspectors as part of the ‘Rights for all Seasons’ campaign.

This is an initiative of the European Labour Authority (ELA) to support fair and safe working conditions for seasonal workers employed across EU countries.

Meat processing

Inspectors also carried out checks at five meat processing facilities, which related to 422 employees.

Although there were three cases that breached regulations, the report stated that there were no unpaid wages.

In late 2021, the WRC began a consultative process with operators in the meat processing sector with a view to carrying out compliance checks during 2022.

This aims to raise awareness and the ensure relevant employment legislation is being complied with in the sector.

The WRC outlined that it received responses from 85 operators in the meat sector arising from that consultation.

25 of the respondents indicated they have availed of the services of employment or work placement agencies or similar intermediaries to engage workers or source of employees in this sector.

Elsewhere, 11 inspections were carried out last year in veterinary and animal health services. There were three cases found to non-compliant with €316 in unpaid wages.

Convictions

The WRC annual report outlined that there were several convictions in 2021 for breaching employment legislation in the meat processing and agriculture industries.

Troy’s Abattoir Limited in Dalystown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath was convicted under the Workplace Relations Act, 2015.

Boyne Valley Meats Ltd, based at Ardcath, Garristown, Co. Meath, was found to have breached the Employment Permits Acts of 2003 and 2006.

Damien Whoriskey of Keeldrum Middle, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, who was listed as an individual in the agriculture sector, was convicted under the Workplace Relations Act, 2015, the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997, the National Minimum Wage Act 2000 and the Payment of Wages Act, 1991.