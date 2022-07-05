The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action will meet today (Tuesday, July 5) to discuss anaerobic digestion (AD) with key stakeholders.

The meeting, to take place at 11:00a.m in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House, will hear from representatives of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Delegations from the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA); Cré (which represents the composting and AD sector); and the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI) will also be in attendance.

As well as those stakeholders, Teagasc researcher Ciara Beausang – who specialises in research into the use of agricultural feedstocks in AD – will also speak to the committee.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the committee chairperson and Green Party TD Brian Leddin said: “AD has a role to play in biological waste management and renewable heat generation.

“It offers environmental benefits, including helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonise agriculture and transport,” the Limerick City TD added.

“The committee looks forward to discussing with our stakeholders the benefits and risks associated with the process and how its use can be developed in Ireland in order to contribute to reducing our carbon emissions while mitigating the risks.”

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action has 14 members – nine from the Dáil and five from Seanad.

The meeting in can be viewed on Oireachtas TV.

In other recent news coming out of the Oireachtas committees, the committee for agriculture, food and the marine heard last week that the new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain may require a levy to fund its activities, as well as a fee for complaints.

That’s according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, who addressed a meeting of the committee last week.

The new office has been previously touted as a ‘food ombudsman’ by the minister.

The minister confirmed that the bill establishing the new office provides that a fee for complaints may be introduced.

Minister McConalogue said that the need for a fee will be examined in due course.

The bill also provides for a levy to be imposed to assist in the costs of running the office.