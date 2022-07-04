A new, eye-catching, food themed exhibition at the Crawford Art Gallery in Co. Cork is set to leave visitors’ mouths watering when it opens next week.

The Meat and Potatoes exhibition, which opens on July 16, features an array of food related artworks, including still life paintings, videos and installations, all of which were produced over the last 400 years.

Food such as meat, potatoes and bread, which were traditionally staples in the diet are a common feature throughout the exhibition, which aims to reflect the politics and concerns that have shaped the way people previously and currently look at food.

Announcing the arrival of Meat and Potatoes, the Crawford Gallery said:

“Bringing together works by historic and contemporary artists with food as their muse, this significant exhibition, with an extensive programme of accompanying events opens on July 16, and runs until November 6.”

As well as hosting the Meat and Potatoes exhibition, the gallery has commissioned a number of texts to accompany it, one of which will be created by Irish radio and television presenter and art critic, Christin Leach.

Speaking about one of the videos in the exhibit, she said:

“Potatoes are a provocative symbol of more than just food in Ireland. Deirdre O’Mahony’s ‘The Persistent Return’ is a film exploration of the political implications of reliance on this particular foodstuff, globally and locally.”

A programme of food related events will also be offered in the gallery over the course of the summer and early autumn, which have been designed with the help of horticulture and food experts.

Visitors can avail of talks and tours and there will also be a number of practical workshops on things like potato growing and creating edible art.

The programme of events and details for each of them can be found on the Crawford Art Gallery’s website.