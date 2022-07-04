The sheep trade in Northern Ireland (NI) is witnessing a similar situation to the one in the south, with lamb prices coming under considerable pressure.

Last week, base prices for lambs were at 595-600p/kg up to a 21kg carcass weight, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

At the start of this week, similar prices are expected. The recent downward pressure has seen 35-40p/kg wiped off lamb prices.

The average deadweight lamb price (for the week ending June 25) was 613p/kg, which was back 35.5p/kg on the previous week, according to the LMC.

On a brighter note, despite lamb prices easing, prices are still trending above previous years.

Throughput during the week ending June 25, was also back, with 9,320 lambs killed. Exports of lambs to the south also declined, totalling 4,880 head, which was back 1,715 head from the previous week.

Great Britain lamb prices also fall

Deadweight lamb prices in Great Britain (GB) are also under pressure but similar to NI, prices are still in a stronger position compared to previous years.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said that for the week ending June 25, the GB standard quality quotation lost ground, down 16p to average 646.7p/kg. Although, in saying that, it is still nearly 60p higher year-on-year.

An estimated 186,800 lambs were processed at GB abattoirs during this time, which was 1% fewer than the week before.