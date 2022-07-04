The derogation allowing for the shooting of wild birds has been extended until the end of July, a government minister has confirmed.

In response to a parliamentary question from Labour Party TD Duncan Smith, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien stated that work on a new derogation, known as the Wild Bird Declaration, is ongoing.

The current derogation under the Wildlife Act 1976 and the birds and natural habitats regulations had been due to expire on April 30.

It allows for the control of certain species of wild bird which “represent a threat to public health or safety” or are likely to cause serious damage to crops, livestock or fauna.

Among the bird species included in the derogation are: The hooded crow; magpie; rook; jackdaw; wood pigeon; and herring gull.

The derogation allows for the shooting of the majority of the listed bird species with a rifle or shotgun.

In some cases, the use of cage traps is permitted as a means of controlling the birds.

Ahead of the next declaration coming into force, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) sought the public’s views or observations on any proposed changes to the existing derogation.

Minister O’Brien explained that the derogation extension was “to allow for the completion of the review of submissions received as part of the public consultation process”.

He also confirmed that legal advice had been sought and “internal discussions” have taken place in relation to the species included in the declarations.

“An individual may apply for a licence under Section 42 of the Wildlife Acts at any time of the year to take appropriate steps to stop serious damage being caused by a protected wild bird or animal.

“To date in 2022 my department has received only one application for such a licence to remove a nest from a private residence,” the minister stated.