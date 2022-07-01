A Chilean meat factory worker has reportedly disappeared after being paid 330 times his monthly salary, in error.

The employee was reportedly working at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), a company that produces cold cuts of meat in Chile.

The scenario began on May 30 when an error occurred which saw a member of staff paid 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (€170,360), instead of his usually take-home pay of 500,000 pesos (€515).

According to a report from DFMAS (a Chilean publication), the worker was informed of the error and asked to repay the money. The worker agreed to go the bank the following morning and return the excess money to his employers.

The next day after trying to reach the employee for a number of hours, the company was finally able to reach him by phone.

He answered the phone and stated that he got up late and that he would go to the bank now to return the money.

This is reportedly the company’s last contact with the employee, until June 2, when -through a lawyer – he delivered his letter of voluntary resignation to the company.

Legal action

It has now been revealed that Cial is bringing legal action against the employee, to retrieve its missing money.

The company’s complaint against its former official alleges misappropriation or embezzlement.

This crime is defined as the fraudulent taking of money or personal property by a person to whom that property was entrusted, usually in a business setting.