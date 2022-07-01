The AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National at Kilbeggan Racecourse has been upgraded to Grade B status.

The race, over three miles and one furlong, will also run with an increased prize fund of €100,000, and is the centrepiece of Kilbeggan Races’ fixture list and the summer jumps season.

Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, Paddy Dunican said: “We are delighted that the AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National race has been upgraded to a Grade B race.

“With the support of our sponsor AXA Farm Insurance and Horse Racing Ireland, the prize money has increased from €75,000 to €100,000.

“We are excited to see some top-quality runners due to the improved status and Increased prize money on offer. The aim has always been to have a graded race at Kilbeggan, so it’s great to see our vision come to fruition on Friday, July 8.”

Axa Farm Insurance

AXA head of agriculture, Christy Doherty commented: “AXA Farm Insurance is delighted to continue sponsorship of the Midlands National for the fourth year.

“The Midlands National is a very important event for our business as it provides us with the opportunity to engage with our customers at our local racecourse on their biggest race meeting of their season.”

Jason Morris, Horse Racing Ireland’s director of racing and strategic projects, added: “The AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National race has become a real feature of the summer National Hunt programme and Horse Racing Ireland is delighted that the quality of runners in recent years has justified the race’s promotion to a Grade B race, giving Kilbeggan a well-deserved first Black Type race.”

The meeting also hosts a strong supporting card including the €25,000 Writech Group Handicap Hurdle.

Kilbeggan leads the way in staging Ireland’s First Sustainable Style Racing Event, with the Bellamianta Sustainable Style Ladies Competition including a prize worth €5,000.

The first race is at 5:20p.m on Friday, July 8.