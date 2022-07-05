Two new resources have been launched today (Tuesday, July 5) aiming to improve physical and mental health among farmers.

The Health and Safety Authority’s (HSA) Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC) working group has developed a health and wellbeing guide and mental health awareness video.

The guide offers advice on the various health issues that pertain to farmers and their work.

The video highlights the story of a farmer who struggled with his mental health and how he reached out and took the first step to seek the support he needed.

The HSA outlined that research has shown farmers are at high risk of:

Heart disease;

Stroke;

Overweight/obesity;

Lung issues;

Back pain;

Hearing loss;

Skin problems and skin cancers;

Stress and Mental health issues.

Launching the HSA supports at today’s Teagasc Beef Open Day 2022 in Co. Meath, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English said:

“Farmers often work in isolation so I encourage everyone to use these resources to help recognise health problems early on, and to get the help needed from your local GP or healthcare provider.

“My thanks to the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee at the HSA for developing these useful resources and for recognising the importance of promoting better health for farmers and their families,” the minister added.

In publishing the guidance and mental health awareness video Pat Griffin, senior inspector at the HSA, commented:

“The work of a farmer is often unpredictable, demanding and can be hazardous.

“We are urging farmers to take time to assess their wellbeing and put plans in place on how they will address their health concerns.

“Taking the time to review your mental and physical health is important and in some cases a health issue that arises could significantly increase your risk of a serious farming injury or worse, a fatal accident,” he advised.

“Remember, the saying ‘Your health is your wealth’ is true in farming,” Griffin added.

Chair of the FSPAC, Ciaran Roche, explained that the committee was established to reduce the level of fatalities, serious injuries and ill-health in the Irish agriculture sector.

“Last year, we launched our Farm Safety Action Plan 2021-2024 where we identified five critical areas for attention including health and vulnerable persons.

“In delivering this guidance and the mental health awareness video we are delivering on the objectives of the action plan and we urge farmers to prioritise their health and overall wellbeing,” he stated.

Both the ‘Farmers’ Health and Wellbeing – A guide to staying healthy while farming‘ and the mental health awareness video are now available on the HSA website.