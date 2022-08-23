Agri-business owner, Alan Heaney will lead the way tomorrow (Wednesday, August 24), when a group of ambitious ultra cyclists take on the challenge to cycle 1,100km for charity.

Seven cyclists will start their journey tackling the Ancient East cycle in Derry city tomorrow, bound for Kinsale, Co. Cork on Saturday, August 27, after cycling along the whole east coastline.

Main sponsors once again this year will be Agriland Media, Lely and Efficient Farm Solutions.

The sixth Ultra Cycle aims to raise a total of €50,000 for mental health charity Turn2Me; the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation; and Hooves4Hospice.

All cyclists, particularly farmers and members of the agri-industry, are invited to join the group for an “Agri Day” on Friday, August 26, and cycle 265km from Sandymount strand to Duncannon beach, Co. Waterford. The group said:

“The Ultra Cycle group welcomes all cycling enthusiasts to join them on the “Agri Day” for fun, laughs and a healthy, community networking day, and cycle a 65km leg or the full 265km stage.”

There has already been significant support from many agri-businesses ahead of the group’s latest charity cycle tomorrow, and all proceeds will go directly to the selected charities.

Almost €18,000 have already been raised in total, and donations to support this year’s Ultra Cycle, which are all self financed, can still be made here.

Speaking ahead of the event, the co-founder and owner of Efficient Farm Solutions; Lely Centre Mullingar; and Efficient Farm Systems, said it’s the comradery of the group that helps everyone push through the physical difficulties and mental walls of the intense journey.

Ultra cyclists taking on the challenge alongside Heaney tomorrow are: Gerry “Boots”; Brendan Barrett; Ronan Bourke; Vinny Gavin; Jonathon Very; and fellow co-owner of Efficient Farm Systems and Lely Centre Mullingar, Niall McGauran.

Ultra Cycle

Since 2016, the group has already completed 8,700km over five different cycles, across five countries in 25 days, while raising €227,000 for various local and national charities.

“My legs are usually in bits afterwards, but it’s worth it when we think of what that fundraising will do for the charities,” Heaney, who is also a part-time farmer based in Co. Mayo, said.

CEO of Turn2Me, Fiona O’Malley said at the peak of the pandemic, demand for their mental health services increased by 386%. She added:

“As a small charity, donations from fundraisers, like this Ultra Cycle, are really vital and make a huge difference to the services we can offer people who are struggling with depression, anxiety, grief or relationship issues.”

The charity cycle is also vital to fund palliative care service in the community and in the Co. Mayo and Roscommon hospices, chief executive of Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, Martina Jennings added.

Raised funds will also contribute to the building of a new palliative care centre in the midlands, which Co. Laois, Westmeath, Longford and Offaly badly need, Pat Lawlor from Hooves for Hospice said.

The group’s followers on social media and the donations by the general public are the big push behind the fundraising, as well as corporates who support the charity, according to Heaney.

Corporates supporting the fundraiser over the last two years, include MSD; Alltech; Glanbia; IFAC; Keenan; Lely; Lakeland Co-op; Kepak; Cows.ie; XLvets; Condon Engineering; Easifix; AEI; GrasslandAgro; IFA; ICMSA; ICSA; ABP; DAFM; and Zerograzer.