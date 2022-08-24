A consultation with stakeholders and interest groups on future open season orders will be undertaken over the coming months.

That’s according to Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan, who confirmed today (Wednesday, August 24) that the open season for wild bird hunting begins on Thursday of next week (September 1).

The minister said that “considerable work has been undertaken by the National Parks and Wildlife Services [NPWS] to set out a range of options available for future open season orders”.

“A wide-ranging consultation with stakeholders and interest groups in relation to future orders will be undertaken over the coming months.”

Minister Noonan said that this will be a challenging process, but that he is “keen to listen to the views of all interested parties”.

Only certain species may be hunted, and only at certain times. The hunting of deer species may only be done with a rifle and still requires a specific deer hunting licence which may be applied for online through the NPWS’ website.

The species and dates between which hunting may take place is in keeping with previous orders.

However, based on information available, the number of species under conservation threat, and Ireland’s legal obligations, changes are “very likely” in the order for next year (the 2023-2024 open season).

Some species are likely to be removed from the order. Minister Noonan said he intends to hold a consultation with the sector in advance of any changes that might arise.

“It is known that the conservation status of some of the species that may be hunted in Ireland is declining,” he remarked.

“In order to continue to protect and preserve the conservation status of these species, and to support sustainable hunting practices, a new way forward is required. This must be collaborative and based on scientific evidence,” the minister added.