51,508 firearms licenses were issued by An Garda Síochána for shotguns, rifles and shotgun-rifles in 2021.

This is a 15% increase in the number of licenses issued for these types of firearms compared to 2020, when 43,638 certificates were granted.

Data released to Agriland by An Garda Síochána shows that just under 32,000 shotguns were licensed last year, along with 19,500 rifles and 16 rifle/shotgun combination firearms.

Licenses were also issued for crossbows, air guns, pistols and human killers. Type of firearm 2021 licenses Air gun 1,457 Crossbow 5 Humane killer 4 Pistol 1,029 Revolver 129 Rifle 19,536 Rifle/Shotgun combined 16 Shotgun 31,956 Spare Barrell 16 Speargun 3 Other 59 Source: An Garda Síochána

In 2021, a total of 54,201 firearms licenses were issued by gardaí across the country.

At 4,879, Co. Cork had the highest number of licenses issued, followed by Dublin with 4,032 and Tipperary at 3,674.

Longford had the lowest number of licenses issued with 623.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown of the number of licenses issued by An Garda Síochána in 2021: County Number of firearms licenses issued Carlow 1,656 Cavan 1,478 Clare 1,778 Cork 4,879 Donegal 2,318 Dublin 4,032 Galway 3,303 Kerry 1,997 Kildare 2,213 Kilkenny 1,860 Laois 1,379 Leitrim 804 Limerick 1,800 Longford 623 Louth 1,173 Mayo 2,498 Meath 2,406 Monaghan 1,217 Offaly 1,728 Roscommon 1,425 Sligo 757 Tipperary 3,674 Waterford 1,709 Westmeath 1,513 Wexford 3,535 Wicklow 2,455 TOTAL 54,201 Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are responsible for licensing and authorising legally held firearms and ammunition.

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to possess, use or carry a firearm or ammunition must apply for a license to the superintendent of the garda district in which they reside.

A firearm certificate, if granted, costs €80 and is valid for three years. The holder may then renew the license up to three months before it is due to expire.

It is mandatory that each applicant includes their doctor’s details on the renewal form.

Under legislation, gardaí must provide a decision within three months of an application or renewal being submitted.

An Garda Síochána said that every effort is made to ensure that all applications are processed “as soon as is practicable”.