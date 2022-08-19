51,508 firearms licenses were issued by An Garda Síochána for shotguns, rifles and shotgun-rifles in 2021.

This is a 15% increase in the number of licenses issued for these types of firearms compared to 2020, when 43,638 certificates were granted.

Data released to Agriland by An Garda Síochána shows that just under 32,000 shotguns were licensed last year, along with 19,500 rifles and 16 rifle/shotgun combination firearms.

Licenses were also issued for crossbows, air guns, pistols and human killers.

Type of firearm2021 licenses
Air gun1,457
Crossbow5
Humane killer4
Pistol1,029
Revolver129
Rifle19,536
Rifle/Shotgun combined16
Shotgun31,956
Spare Barrell16
Speargun3
Other59
Source: An Garda Síochána

In 2021, a total of 54,201 firearms licenses were issued by gardaí across the country.

At 4,879, Co. Cork had the highest number of licenses issued, followed by Dublin with 4,032 and Tipperary at 3,674.

Longford had the lowest number of licenses issued with 623.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown of the number of licenses issued by An Garda Síochána in 2021:

CountyNumber of firearms licenses issued
Carlow1,656
Cavan1,478
Clare1,778
Cork4,879
Donegal2,318
Dublin4,032
Galway3,303
Kerry1,997
Kildare2,213
Kilkenny1,860
Laois1,379
Leitrim804
Limerick1,800
Longford623
Louth1,173
Mayo2,498
Meath2,406
Monaghan1,217
Offaly1,728
Roscommon1,425
Sligo757
Tipperary 3,674
Waterford1,709
Westmeath1,513
Wexford3,535
Wicklow2,455
TOTAL54,201
Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are responsible for licensing and authorising legally held firearms and ammunition.

Anyone wishing to possess, use or carry a firearm or ammunition must apply for a license to the superintendent of the garda district in which they reside.

A firearm certificate, if granted, costs €80 and is valid for three years. The holder may then renew the license up to three months before it is due to expire.

It is mandatory that each applicant includes their doctor’s details on the renewal form.

Under legislation, gardaí must provide a decision within three months of an application or renewal being submitted.

An Garda Síochána said that every effort is made to ensure that all applications are processed “as soon as is practicable”.

