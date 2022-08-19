The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has appointed a new organic specialist to oversee the association’s organic programme for the remainder of the year.

Mary Lynch was appointed as the ACA organic specialist after a internal application and selection process.

Lynch, who works on an organic tillage and sucker enterprise, set up her organic advisory business over 25 years ago.

She teaches part-time at An t-Ionad Glas, the organic college in Drumcollogher in Co. Limerick, and is also a part time inspector for the Irish Organic Association (IOA).

Speaking on the appointment, Minister for State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett said: “I am very pleased with the progress that the ACA has made in 2022 in their strategy to address the growing level of interest in organic farming.

“The development of the organic sector in Ireland continues to be a major priority for my department and indeed across government. The participation of the ACA as a key conduit for advisory support to farmers is an important element of this,” the minister added.

“As we prepare to reopen the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) later in 2022, the work of the ACA will be pivotal to ensure that high-quality advisory support is in place to support farmers making the transitions.”

Noel Feeney, the president of the ACA, highlighted Lynch’s “significant experience” in organics.

“We are very pleased that she will be supporting ACA members to provide them with the knowledge and information to discuss organics with their farmers clients,” he added.

Lynch will represent association at several upcoming regional organic related events, including the association’s national organic event in September. She will work closely with the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) and ACA management in organising these events.

The ACA national organic event will be held between 4:00p.m and 8:00p.m on Wednesday, September 7, on the farm of Colin Larkin, Banagher, Co. Offaly, which is a suckler, beef finishing and lamb enterprise.