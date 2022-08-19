A formal certification process for the entry of renewable gas into Ireland’s national network is now in place, Gas Networks Ireland has announced.

The Renewable Gas Registry comes as focus on the need to replace natural gas in Ireland’s energy mix increases, following recent climate reports and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Producers of natural gases such as biomethane and hydrogen, will receive a ‘Guarantee of Origin’ for every megawatt they inject into the national network. This certificate will disclose the origin of the gas to the end consumer via a book and claim system.

Gas Networks Ireland has been appointed as the body responsible for issuing these guarantees in line with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Regulations 2022, which have recently passed into Irish law.

In addition to this, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities is set to establish a supervisory framework, against which a guarantee of origin can be issued.

Speaking about the new system, director of consumer and business development with Gas Networks Ireland David Kelly, said it will be key in the development of a clean energy industry in Ireland.

“Each certificate represents a guarantee that the equivalent amount of renewable gas has been injected into the gas network,” he said.

“By providing an objective means of tracking the commercial transactions through the supply chain, Ireland’s Renewable Gas Registry will help establish trust in the market and confidence in the renewable gas sector.”

Kelly also stated that the move will provide certainty for customers as well as an incentive for gas producers to inject into the network.

Several European countries have already adopted the practice of administering certificates to track the green value of gas blends, both conventional and renewable, that are injected into their national networks.

Kelly added that there has been significant growth in demand from businesses looking to source sustainable and indigenous fuel alternatives:

“Many large energy users wish to procure renewable gas because they recognise the importance of reducing their carbon footprint and moving towards a more sustainable future for their company and customers.”

The use of biomethane, which is made from anaerobically digested farm and food waste, as a replacement for natural gas in Ireland began in 2019 at the country’s first renewable gas injection point in Cush, Co. Kildare.

Gas Networks Ireland is currently preparing to construct a second facility of this type in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.