A senator has said that we urgently need to start thinking about the potential in our existing homegrown gas prospects.

Senator Tim Lombard said that the issuing of two consecutive amber alerts for Ireland’s electricity system last week was “very, very concerning”.

Although such an alert does not indicate a loss of supply to customers, it means that the buffer between the demand for electricity and the available supply is less than the optimum level.

“It brings the whole issue of energy security into question. If you look at the graphs that EirGrid put forward on those days, renewables were only making up 1- 2% of the electricity. It’s frightening in may ways.

“To reach our 2030 targets it would mean a 78% increase in renewables between now and then,” the Fine Gael senator said.

Lombard said that the majority of the gas used in Ireland is supplied through interconnectors with Scotland.

“If anything was to happen to that source we would be totally exposed to an energy disaster,” he warned.

The senator added that discussions around the potential rationing of gas in the UK next spring make him fearful – “Could you honestly see a scenario where that country has to ration energy but still give it to us?”

“There is talk of a proposed floating liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal, which could pump gas into Cork, that could be part of the solution.

“We also have the Corrib gas field [off the coast of Co. Mayo] that has potential to be expanded. We have a license with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications for the last six months that hasn’t been moved upon.

“We’ve another license for Barryroe gas field [off the Co. Cork coast] for the last nine months that hasn’t been moved on by the department,” he said.

The senator said that another LNG terminal in Co. Kerry and the storage of gas on the island of Ireland must be considered too.

“We’re all in favor of the green economy. We’re all in favour of making sure we go renewable. But from now to 2050 gas is going to be really important part of that story.

“I just don’t think we’re utilising the potential we have within the island, in particular in relation to the energy security issues we are having at the moment.

“I think this debate has moved from a cost of energy to a security of energy issue very very quickly. Six months ago it was all about the cost, unfortunately now it is about whether we are going to have it next February and March,” Lombard concluded.