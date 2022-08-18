A gaelic football club in Co. Meath is offering a lucky person the chance to choose between a brand new John Deere tractor or €100,000 cash in a special draw to raise money for the club and also for charity.

Skryne Gaelic Football club is running a ‘Horsepower Superdraw’ this year to raise money for the development of its underage teams and facilities.

Part of of the funds generated will also go to worthy charities such as Jigsaw; the Irish Injured Jockeys’ Fund; and the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Among the prizes also being offered is a racehorse, more cash and a holiday break voucher.

John Deere tractor

The draw is now open to entries and the John Deere 6120M with a 603R front loader is worth a massive €120,000 and is being sponsored by Meath Farm Machinery.

“Things are going really well,” club chairman Johnny Burke said. “We’re seeing a huge demand for tickets through our selling teams and online.

“The monthly bonus draws also add a fascinating element to the draw, there are lots of chances to win genuinely great prizes,” he added.

Several well-known Skryne alumni have gotten behind the fundraising effort, with new Meath football manager, Colm O’Rourke; Meath sleeveless football legend Trevor Giles; jockey and dancing champion Nina Carberry; horse racing trainer Gavin Cromwell; and the back-to-back All-Ireland winning Meath ladies footballers all rowing in behind the ‘Horsepower Superdraw’.

Entry requirements and prizes

Tickets can be bought online, or from a club representative, for €50 per entry.

The main draw takes place on October 8, 2022 at Fairyhouse Racecourse.

1st prize: €100,000 cash or a John Deere tractor;

2nd prize: Gavin Cromwell-trained racehorse, or €10,000 cash;

3rd prize: Center Parcs holiday voucher to the value of €3,000.

Monthly Draws

There are also monthly bonus draws, which include every ticket purchased beforehand.

Previous monthly prize winners have taken home All-Ireland final tickets, hotel vouchers with dinner and spa visits included, Tayto Park annual family passes and more.

Tickets for this unique draw can be bought by clicking here.