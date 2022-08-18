Enniscrone Livestock is set to hold its second on-farm annual ram sale tomorrow, Friday August 19 at 7:00p.m.

The sale is set to up to 65 rams on offer. The rams according to Ronan Gallagher of Enniscrone Livestock are sired by some of the top Irish and UK genetics, with star ratings to match.

Rams, Gallagher said, are not pushed, are on a grass diet mainly with some concentrate supplementation offered at grass.

What’s on offer?

A huge selection of pedigree hogget and ram lambs will be on offer, including: Texel; Charollais; Suffolk; Hampshire Down; and Dutch Spotted, along with a selection of hybrid hoggets and lambs, including Chartex; Aber and Sufftex.

Online bidding will be available via Marteye and ringside through Mayo Sligo Mart livestock auctioneers.

Ronan said there will be no issues with delivery of any purchased rams, with nationwide delivery available for buyers.

Pre-sale show

Prior to the sale kicking off, a mini-show will be held, with Tom Coll, a Teagasc advisor, the judge.

Tom will knock down some of his top picks from the rams on offer and will offer those in attendance his own opinion on what he goes for when picking a ram and advice ahead of breeding.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Ronan said: “The sale will predominately be made up of Texels, but there’s also a nice mix of other breeds on offer to cater for all needs.

“All stock are home reared and bred. They are all fed but not pushed and coming off grass, not housed with some concentrates supplemented at grass. All rams will be presented in their natural state.

“There’s some super breeding within the rams on offer, Texel ram lambs are off some quality rams, one was the reserve champion at Blessington last year, ANNAGHDOWN EDOARDO that cost €7,00 and another ram, HILLVIEW ELOI that cost €8,000 also at Blessington.

“The rest are sired by GARNGOUR AEROSMITH who was purchased in Scotland a few years back and as well as many other well bred rams.

“The Chartex rams are out of Charollais ewes from the Ballyhibben flock and sired by GARNGOUR AEROSMITH.”