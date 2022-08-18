BirdWatch Ireland has encouraged farmers to consider opting into the barn owl conservation measure under the new Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Farmers that opt into the scheme must choose a number of actions from an array of options, one of which is a barn owl specific measure that was developed between BirdWatch Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The measure requires the adoption of an integrated pest management approach which aims to reduce the use and effects of rodenticides. The provision of a nest box in a suitable location is also required, for which farmers will receive a payment of €36.48 per year.

Rodents are a significant part of the barn owls diet and increased use of rodenticides has presented problems for owls, including the ingestion of poisoned mammals and a lack of food availability. Image: Richard T Mills

Currently, the barn owl is a red-listed bird of conservation concern in Ireland and the decline in numbers has largely been attributed to land use changes, increased use of rat poisons and the loss of habitats through the intensification of farming.

It is hoped that a high uptake of the measure in the ACRES scheme will result in improved barn owl populations across the country

BirdWatch Ireland have prepared practical guide for farmers who are interested in this measure, which will help them to identify whether their farm is suitable for this action and how they can implement it to achieve the best results.

John Lusby, author with BirdWatch Ireland said the guidance videos were developed to prevent common mistakes that have been made before.

“We have seen that nest box measures in previous agri-environment schemes have not always been implemented appropriately and therefore become a waste of time and provide no real conservation benefits.

“In actual fact, providing a nest box should be relatively straightforward and we have prepared very clear but simple guidance to get the best results for farmer and biodiversity.”

The barn owl action is only available to farmers who meet certain criteria to ensure that the nest boxes are placed in suitable locations. More in formation is available on the BirdWatch Ireland and DAFM websites.