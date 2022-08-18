Farmers considering opting into the Agri Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) may be put off by the detailed nature of it, some agricultural advisors have warned.

Many of the measures in the scheme are results-based and are calculated through a complex scorecard system. This method could deter some farmers who are considering opting into the scheme, according to Longford-based farm advisors, Paul Belton and Thomas Quinn.

Speaking on the latest Farmland episode, Belton outlined some of the areas that may prompt hesitation among farmers.

ACRES options

To qualify for the Low Input Grassland (LIG) option under the scheme, fields must meet a number of criteria, including the sowing of a minimum of four grass species as well as ryegrass. Agricultural advisors Paul Belton and Thomas Quinn on Farmland

However, Belton noted that many farmers will not be familiar with the grasses that must be included, which may cause confusion.

“Farmers need to know more about this actual scheme and then they need to be made familiar with these species,” he said.

“Some farmers who have been lucky enough to get into the REAP [Results based Environmental Agri-Pilot] scheme and they’ve gotten a taste for it. A lot of those species are there particularly in older type pastures that haven’t received any spraying or slurry.”

In addition to this, farmers may be discouraged by the criteria outlined under the Extensive Grazing Measure, an option that is very similar to the Low Input Permanent Pasture measure under the Green Low-carbon Agri-environmental Scheme (GLAS), Belton said.

The key difference between the two is, that what were two separate actions for two separate payments under GLAS, is now one action in ACRES.

He said:

“Under GLAS a farmer that had 5ha of low input pasture could get a payment of over €1,500 and if there was a watercourse on it, they could get a further payment of €150/m to fence off that.

“Now that payment will be potentially €1,000 for what could have been €2,500 the last time around. That’s one that I was quite disappointed with.”

Advertisement

He reiterated that the cost of closing off watercourses and investing in products like solar-operated water drinkers is expensive.

He added that farmers will spend a lot of money investing in closing off water courses and purchasing products such as solar-operated water drinkers for “a relatively low payment”.

Will this affect uptake?

Despite these potential deterrents, Belton’s colleague and fellow advisor Thomas Quinn does not envisage a low participation rate for ACRES.

“I don’t think there will be that big of an issue with uptake,” Quinn said.

“It’s a new scheme and farmers can be sceptical but there is a huge array of actions there for farmers to take up.”

However, he urged farmers to remember that taking up the right actions for their farming system will be key over the next five years, and advised people to take the time to assess their options.

“The big thing is it has to suit their farm. They need to sit down with their advisor and go through all the options that they can take on the scheme and what suits their farm and their farming landscape best,” he concluded.

You can watch the full interview with Paul Belton and Thomas Quinn on Farmland by clicking here.