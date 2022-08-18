The Irish Texel Sheep Society held its premier show and sale over two days last weekend, with the male sale seeing prices reach a high of €13,000.

On Friday (August 12), it was the females that were up first, and prices reached €6,500. On Saturday (August 13), the males made their way through the ring.

This year’s overall top price of €13,000 exceeded that of last year’s, when prices topped €10,000 on two occasions.

Topping the overall sale was Lot 252, Clara Fandango, sired by SPORTSMANS DARE DEVIL and from a CLARA ewe.

This February 2022-born ram lamb was bred by Co. Donegal-based breeder Rodney McLaughlin and was awarded overall supreme champion at Blessington Mart, with the hammer falling on this lamb at €13,000. Video source: MartEye

On the Friday, prices for females reached a high of €6,500. In the money was Limerick-based breeder Robert Walker – who was the judge on the day for the show – with his shearling ewe, Lot 10, a January 2021-born ewe.

Robert described the shearling ewe as the best female ever bred in the flock. She is sired by the 15k HARESTONE COMMANDER, with the dam being a STAINTON ewe by HEXEL WILDCARD.

Stay tuned to Agriland for a full report from the premier show and sale.