Bank of Ireland (BOI) has announced that it has appointed Mark Glennon as agri development manager on its Business Banking Sectors team,.

The bank said that Glennon will support the bank’s growth strategy across the midlands, west and north west in the country’s largest indigenous industry.

He will advise both existing and potential customers on the benefits of taking out a Bank of Ireland agri-loan, and brings a vast amount of experience to his new role in the agri sector team, according to BOI.

Glennon will also be focused on advising existing Bank of Ireland agri customers on ways to develop their businesses, as the sector moves into a transitional era of potential food shortages with increasing environmental and political pressures.

Move to Bank of Ireland

Mark Glennon is joining Bank of Ireland from AIB, where he worked as a regional agri advisor, leading a range of credit assessments throughout primary agriculture sectors.

In his new role, his experience is expected to enable him to complete technical analysis of individual farms’ key performance indicators (KPIs), as well as providing insights and training to internal colleagues.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Animal and Crop Production from University College Dublin (UCD) and a professional diploma in financial advice from Institute of Bankers.

Discussing his appointment, Eoin Lowry, head of Agri Sector, Bank of Ireland said: “We are delighted to appoint Mark to this important role within our Agri Sector team.

“Mark’s knowledge of the agriculture industry, and longstanding direct experience of working in this area, enables him to act as a trusted adviser to Irish farmers and agriculture business owners.

“We look forward to Mark advising new agri-businesses on how they can achieve their aims by availing of one of Bank of Ireland’s suite of tailored agri loans, as well as supporting existing customers with their growth ambitions.”