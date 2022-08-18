The Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society is set to hold its fourth annual premier show and sale this Saturday (August 20).

The venue for this year’s sale is once again the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon. The show is kicking off at 9:00a.m, and the sale commenes at 1:00p.m, with both ringside and online bidding through LSL will be available on Saturday.

On the day, over 100 Blue Texel and some Dassenkop males and females will be on offer, which include prize winners from the national show earlier this year.

The society said it is delighted to announce the introduction of a young handlers class too.

Furthermore, a €100 voucher will be given for any rams that sell for over €750.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Philip Crowe, the society’s secretary said: “The breed originated in Holland in the 1970s and is closely related to the Dutch Texel.

“The society here in Ireland was set up in 2018 and has grown massively ever since.

“The success of the breed has been driven by its easy lambing characteristics combined with very hardy lambs at birth that grow quickly and muscle up after a few weeks.

“Commercial farmers comment that they can pull the Blue Texel cross lambs 5kg lighter than bigger breeds and achieve the same carcass weight.”

According to Crowe, commercial sheep farmers using a Blue Texel ram find the following benefits:

Easy lambing;

Hardy lambs;

More live lambs at day five;

Excellent growth and carcase grade with excellent kill-outs;

Calm, easily managed breed.

“They are excellent medium-sized ewes. The breed is very attractive and highly sought after by breeders interested in showing, both young and old,” he added.