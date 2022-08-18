Joined-up thinking within the Dutch agri-sector has created a three-way partnership that has launched a pilot programme aimed at reducing nitrogen emissions on dairy farms.

FrieslandCampina, Rabobank and Lely joined forces last month to make possible the installation of 96 Lely Spheres on farms spread across all Dutch provinces.

What is a Lely Sphere?

The Lely Sphere is a circular barn system that separates solid manure and urine and converts nitrogen emissions into valuable fertiliser. These can be reused by the farmer for precision fertilisation on the land. In this way a more closed mineral cycle is achieved, the use of artificial fertiliser decreases and the climate in the barn improves.

Recent scientific reports show that with this system, ammonia emissions are reduced by up to 70% in the barn. The three parties hope that, after this pilot project, the concept will be applied on a broader scale in the sector, according to a spokesperson.

Cooperating to help farmers

Ultimately, the aim of the pilot is to make investment in a such as system accessible for farmers.

So, FrieslandCampina will provide a financial contribution to the farms; Lely will give a discount on the purchase of the system; and Rabobank will offer a loan with “advantageous conditions” the spokesperson explained.

In addition, the parties hope that this initiative will also encourage regional and national authorities to take initiatives to stimulate sustainable agriculture through innovation, and to make the necessary financial resources available.

Deputy director Food & Agri at Rabobank, Martine Boon said: “Innovation is important for farmers, in order to become more sustainable and to continue farming. This initiative is not only a great collaboration but also one of the solutions to the current nitrogen problem.”

He explained that Rabobank will offer an interest rebate and grace period for the participating farmer.

Signing up for the pilot

Once the Lely Spheres are installed at the end of summer, the results of the pilot will be known early in the new year, and evaluated to decide what the next steps are.

These steps are likely to include focussing on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, as “they consider it an important next step in making agriculture more sustainable” the spokesperson said.