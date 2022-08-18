The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is looking to hire specialist laboratory attendants for regional veterinary laboratories in a number of locations.

The vacancies for laboratory attendant are located at labs in counties Cork, Sligo and Limerick; as well as the department’s central laboratory complex at Backweston Campus, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The closing date for applications is September 5.

The department plans to interview potential candidates to fill these vacancies. Following an assessment process, candidates who achieve the qualifying standard will be placed on an ‘order of merit’ and assigned to fill other similar vacancies as they

arise.

The order of merit remains in force for a period of up to two years from the date of the first appointment.

The role of the laboratory attendant includes the provision of general support services within the laboratories across a wide range of functions.

The duties and responsibilities attached to the role may vary from time to time, without changing the general character of the duties or level of responsibilities entailed, the department says.

In addition to general duties, the role involves specialised work such as receiving and, in some cases, preparing certain samples; the handling and disposal of carcasses in the post-mortem rooms; and carrying out duties within a bio-containment laboratory.

A laboratory attendant will be required to undertake the training necessary for the specialist role they work in, some of which is set out below. Availing of such specialist training and certification will be a key requirement for the role.

Essential requirements will include a good command of written and spoken English and basic numeracy IT skills appropriate to the role, including word processing, email and spreadsheets, and willingness to learn further skills.

They will also be required to cope with pressure, change, and flexible work practices.

A full, clean Irish driving licence is also necessary.