The task of preparing rams already on the farm for the upcoming breeding season in time is of huge importance.

With time shortening for mid-season flocks that plan to turnout rams in the first week of October, now before it’s too late, is the time to get ram(s) ready for breeding.

According to Teagasc, rams can lose up to 15% of their body condition during mating.

Therefore, taking this into account, it is vital that rams are assessed in time so that they can build their body condition up to 3.5-4.0 for turnout to ewes.

Building condition with grass alone may not be enough; concentrate feeding suitable for rams may need to be offered to reach this target.

Along with body condition, a thorough physical examination should be completed, with particular emphasis on feet, teeth and testicles.

Teagasc says that any infection that causes even a slight temperature rise can render a ram temporarily infertile.

Examining rams now gives time that if a ram won’t be ready in time for breeding or isn’t suitable for breeding, then a replacement can be lined up.

For farmers in the market for a ram, again thoroughly inspect and check all the physical traits of any ram before buying.