As lamb prices are on a downward spiral, and as we head into autumn when grass quality is going to decline, now is a good time to assess the options for lambs on the farm.

Every farm is different and a number of factors – such as the number of lambs on the farm, the weight of these lambs, grass supplies, the quality on farms and cashflow – will dictate each farmer’s decision regarding their lambs.

In terms of these options for lambs on the farm, it’s a tricky time, particularly as the trade for lambs is under pressure.

In recent weeks, factories have been commenting on the fall in lamb kill outs. One reason for this is that less meal is being fed to lambs this year, on account of its cost.

Unlike other years, when it was more feasible to introduce meal to finish lambs, a more cautious and strategic approach is being taken this year.

Rather than finishing lambs however, other options may be considered to move lambs off the farm.

On many farms, attention has turned to managing ewe condition in the lead up to breeding.

As outlined a few weeks ago, splitting your ewes intended for breeding into two groups, one thinner and one heavier, will allow you to manage your ewes more easily.

Feeding for finishing

This means thinner ewes can access good-quality grass on the farm, while heavier ewes can be restricted more so to cleaning out paddocks.

The better-quality grass on farms is most likely going to come in the form of aftergrass from fields that were saved for second-cut silage.

This aftergrass, depending on how much was closed, can be managed in a way that both thinner ewes and lambs can access it in order to put on cheap weight with regards to lambs.

Where it’s feasible, introducing meal at low levels, along with access to good-quality and young, leafy grass, will help to finish lambs quicker – if the plan is to finish them at all.

According to Teagasc, introducing 300g of meal/day will bring forward finishing dates by a month.

The trade for heavy fleshed lambs (over 49-50kg) at some marts has remained strong, so if lambs are hitting this weight or are above it, then the mart could be the best place to go with those lambs.

Other options for lambs

If finishing lambs isn’t a feasible option for your farm, another option is selling lighter lambs as stores

The store lamb trade has started off well, but will be influenced by the deadweight trade and if this continues to wobble, it will affect the confidence of store lamb buyers.

As of now however, it is offering a good return to farmers and should be considered.

Another option is if there are any nice-quality ewe lambs that have the potential for breeding, they could be offered at the mart where, in the right environment, they could make a good return.