Demand for diesel cars has fallen back as the popularity of electric and plug-in hybrid cars rises, with the vehicles accounting for 21% of all new cars licenced in the first seven months of this year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), show that from January to July of this year, 21,005 electric or hybrid vehicles were registered for the first time in Ireland, in comparison to 14,842 in the same period last year.

Despite this increase in popularity, demand for new cars has fallen overall when comparing the seven month period year-on-year. 2,709 fewer new vehicles were registered in January to July 2022 than the 2021 figure. Commenting on the data, CSO statistician Nele van der Wielen said:

“Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has increased and at the same time the number of new diesel cars is decreasing.”

There was a drop in demand for diesel cars over the past year and in July 2022, only 4,199 were licenced, compared to 6,073 in the same month last year.

Advertisement

A similar increase was noted in petrol cars, of which 4,852 were registered last month, however it remains the most popular fuel in Ireland according to the data.

Most popular car brands

Looking to what make of car is the most popular, Toyota was the brand of choice, unchanged on last year, accounting for 17% of new cars licenced in July 2022.

The brand also has the highest number of electric and plug-in hybrid models on offer out of the top-five car makes. Source: CSO

In order, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia and Skoda were the top-five most-popular brands in both years, making up 58% of the new, private vehicle market in Ireland.

While there was little change in each brand’s market share, both Hyundai and Skoda did experience a drop in demand of 1% and 2% respectively.