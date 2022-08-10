With heatwave conditions set to continue this week, experts at Select Car Leasing, based in the UK, have the ultimate driving hack, which everyone should know about, to keep you cool in a car, tractor, jeep or other machinery on hot days.

The ultimate hack for driving this summer is the recirculation button on the air conditioning (AC) unit in most newer vehicles.

We all know it is there, but many of us don’t know how best to use it, but it could prove very beneficial for those of us spending long hours in machines out in fields this weather, or making trips to the mart.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, has revealed exactly how we should be using the recirculation feature to get the most from your vehicle’s AC.

“The recirculation button takes the air from inside your car [jeep, or tractor] and circulates it around instead of pulling in fresh air from outside, working with your AC to keep you cool,” he explained.

“The perfect time to use this is in summer weather when the outside air is hot.”

Conway has given four reasons on why using the air recirculation button can do us a huge favour during this period of hot weather, be it in a tractor, jeep or other machinery.

Why this works in a tractor, jeep or car

It keeps you cooler

Conway said: “By keeping hot air from outside out of the car and circulating the air already in there, your [vehicle] will be much cooler when driving in the baking heat.”

Advertisement

Makes your AC unit last longer

“Since the AC doesn’t have to pull in hot air from outside, the AC unit will be working at an optimum level which allows your vehicle to get as cold as possible as quickly as possible,” Conway added.

“It reduces strain on the system, and keeps the air filters cleaner for much longer which all increases the longevity of your [vehicle].”

Stops pollution and pollen from getting in

“A massive bonus if you suffer from hayfever, air recirculation blocks bad toxins such as pollution, pollen and even bad smells from entering the vehicle.

“If you happen to be stuck in traffic next to a smelly field whilst suffering from hayfever, the button is definitely a massive convenience that’s better for your general health,” Conway explained.

Helps reduce fuel consumption and saves battery

“With the price of petrol and diesel higher than they’ve ever been before, everyone is looking for ways to save on fuel,” Conway continued.

“In the hot weather, the air recirculation will assist the AC system which will reduce fuel consumption and also save power for the battery to last longer.”

One other tip from Conway: “If the car [or jeep] has been baking in the sun, then roll the windows down, turn the AC on and get rid of the hot air in the car before switching recirculate on, otherwise you’ll be stuck with hot air being recirculated.”