Funding to the tune of €1 million has been announced to improve the quality of over 400 walking trails.

The funding was announced today (Wednesday, August 10) by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Under the initiative, grants of €1,000 to €3,000 will be provided to 175 community groups responsible for managing the trails throughout rural Ireland.

The funding is targeted towards 446 walking trails. The community groups will be able to use the grant to maintain and improve their local trail and promote its use to visitors.

Of the 446 trails, 168 are less than 5km in length and will be eligible for grants of €1,000; 255 trails are of 5km or more, and less than 20km in length, and will be eligible for grants of €2,800; and 23 trails are 20km or more in length will be eligible for grants of €3,000.

Some of the more notable trails that will be in line for improvements under this funding include:

The East Clare Way in Co. Clare;

Beara Way in counties Cork and Kerry;

Leitrim Way in Co. Leitrim;

Land of the Giants in Co. Mayo;

Blessington Greenway in Co. Wicklow;

Bluestack Way in Co. Donegal.

The 175 groups to receive funding are known as community trail management organisations.

They are registered with Sport Ireland in partnership with their respective local authorities, local development companies and Coillte in maintaining.

Minister Humphreys commented: “Our walkways, trails and greenways are an integral feature of rural Ireland. They have been a godsend to us all, particularly during Covid-19, in terms of supporting our physical and mental wellbeing.

“This new initiative that I am announcing today is all about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors.

“It might be a case of using the grant to purchase a strimmer in order to maintain the local trail. Or a community group may decide to build a new website to promote their trail to a wider audience,” the minister explained.

There are eligible trails in all counties except Kildare, Meath and Monaghan. An application form will issue to all eligible community trail management organisations via Sport Ireland.

The funding may be put towards the cost of purchasing equipment, small scale maintenance and/or the marketing or promotion of the trail. Labour costs are not covered by the funding.