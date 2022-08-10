15 areas around Ireland are currently experiencing water shortages while 60 additional supplies are being closely monitored as Ireland heads into more hot weather.

Eight water supplies in the south east of Ireland and seven others around the country are experiencing shortages and Irish Water has called on the public to play their part in conservation, as temperatures are forecast to reach 29 degrees this week.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow high temperature warning for Leinster and Munster yesterday, which will come into effect at midday tomorrow (Thursday, August 11) and remain in effect until Sunday (August 14).

Irish Water stated that the majority of its 750 water treatment plants are currently meeting demands, however the following are under pressure:

Wexford – Wexford Town, Wexford – Killmallock Bridge WTP, Wexford – Taylorstown New WTP, Kilkenny – Bennettsbridge WTP, Kilkenny – Clogh Castlecomer WTP (Loon WTP ), Wexford – Bunclody, Laois – Swan WTP, Limerick – Oola WTP, Cork – Whitechurch WTP, Galway – Inis Oirr WTP, Cork – Roberts Cove Reservoir, Clare – Carron Abstraction Site (Termon Spring ), Cork – Coppeen Pump Station, Tipperary – Coalbrook, Tipperary – Kilcash.

The shortages come as nighttime water restrictions were put in place in many parts of Co. Cork between the hours of 11:00p.m last night and 7:00a.m this morning.

Areas affected included the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network with high ground and the extremities of the networks including Youghals, Cloheen, Lady’s Cross and Barrick Hill the worst affected. In a statement, Irish Water added that “currently, the majority are areas in West Cork are under pressure”.

A period of hot weather in mid-July resulted in significantly higher demand which put a number of schemes at risk of drought. However, this has been offset by recent rainfall.

The public has been urged to reduce water usage during the hot spell by taking steps such as avoiding power washing, storing the garden hose in the shed, checking for leaks on outdoor taps and reporting them to Irish Water.