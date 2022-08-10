Northern Ireland’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is set to host a farm walk at its Enniskillen campus this month which will focus on the creation and management of options available under the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

The EFS offers participants a five-year agreement to deliver a range of environmental measures and has three levels – higher, wider and group – which comprise different criteria for said measures.

The college will host two sessions, one starting at 2:30p.m and the other at 7:00p.m, on Wednesday, August 24.

Farmers in attendance will have an opportunity to see the on-going environmental work on the CAFRE Enniskillen farm. Some of this entails hedging; woodland creation; riparian strips; orchard creation; winter feed crops for birds; annual wildflower margins; and pollen and nectar margins.

The event is open to those who already have an EFS agreement in place, as well as those wishing to make an application to join EFS.

The scheme options and the associated capital works will be discussed at the events too, with the aim of helping applicants to make an informed and accurate application.

The event will also allow existing EFS applicants to get information and advice on how to maintain the EFS option that they have already put in place and to ensure that inspection criteria are met.

Registration for the event is necessary; this can be done via the CAFRE events page online.