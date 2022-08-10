The Tullow Sheep Breeders Association held its 35th annual show and sale last Wednesday (August 3).

Tullow Mart manager, Eric Driver said that it saw a very positive trade across the board.

He said: “Starting with the ewe lambs, we had over 1,000 on offer, and what was very noticeable was the quality, with lovely smart sheep entering the ring which were met with a very positive trade.

“The majority of those 43-45kg ewe lambs sold from €150/head up to €180/head, with some exceptional lots there in those weights pushing up close to €200/head.

“The top price of the day for ewe lambs was €260/head, with a large number exceeding €200.

“There was a umber of new customers around the ring with an appetite for ewe lambs to introduce them to their flocks for breeding,” he said.

Video source: Tullow Livestock Sales

“There was a big entry of hogget ewes and that sales ring did not disappoint, which saw 1,200 hogget ewes on offer with a brisk trade seen,” the manager continued.

“Lighter-type hoggets sold from €190/head up to €220/head, with many hoggets selling in the €230/head to €270/head bracket.

“Prices for hoggets on the day topped €295, with many of the prize-winning hogget selling north of €270/head.

“To sum it up, this is a 35th show and sale and it will go down in the history books.”

Prizewinners

Ewe lamb winners:

First: Lot 31/Gérard Reid;

Second: Lot 7/Peter Burke;

Third: Lot 37/Thomas Bolger;

Fourth: Lot 4/Micheal Halpin;

Fifth: Lot 47/John Reid;

Sixth: Lot 28/John Bolger.

First place Second place Third place Fourth place Fifth place

Hogget ewe winner:

First: Lot 586/John Redmond;

Second: Lot 602/Patrick Kenny;

Third: Lot 613/Brendan Fox;

Fourth: Lot 510/Patrick McEvoy;

Fifth: Lot 512/Trevor Deacon;

Sixth: Lot 563/Matthew Mullins.