Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, August 9) issued a Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures over the coming days.

The national forecaster said that it will be “very warm or hot” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with highest temperatures of 27-29°.

The mercury may not climb as high in coastal parts due to sea breezes.

It will also feel warm at night with temperatures set to generally remain above 15°.

The warning, which is due to come into force from midday on Thursday, currently applies to Carlow; Clare; Cork; Dublin; Kerry; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Limerick; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Tipperary; Waterford; Westmeath; Wexford; and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has warned that the heatwave conditions can result in heat stress, particularly for vulnerable people.

As the solar UV index will be high, anyone who is outdoors is reminded to protect their skin by regularly applying sun screen, and to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11:00a.m and 3:00p.m and to wear a hat and long-sleeved clothing.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Ireland with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed each year and this number is rising rapidly.

Those who are taking to the water over the coming days are also being urged to take extra care.

The weather warning is due to remain in place until 6:00a.m on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users, particularly drivers, to be aware of the dangers posed by sun glare, which can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by sunlight.

The risk from sun glare can be reduced by wearing sunglasses. Drivers should also be aware that they will be driving into the sun when travelling east in the mornings, and when traveling west later in the day.

Drivers are also encouraged to bring water with them when traveling, as traffic congestion can result in them being stuck in their cars in hot conditions for extended periods of time