This weather for the coming week is set to see the return of heatwave conditions in many parts of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Ongoing high pressure will keep our weather very settled for the rest of the week with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine across the country. Temperatures will become very warm towards the weekend.

Today (Monday, August 8) will be dry with long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times. Highest temperatures of 18°C to 23°, warmest in the southeast. Winds will be light, westerly or variable.

Tonight will be dry with light cloud cover. Lowest temperatures generally between 8° and 12° in very light variable breezes.

Weather forecast for the week

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 9) is expected to be dry with a good deal of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 19° to 24°, remaining warmest in the southeast. Winds will continue to be light, westerly or variable

It will be dry and mostly clear on Tuesday night with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in light variable breezes.

The forecast for Wednesday looks dry with good sunshine throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 21° to 26°, warmest in the southeast. The winds are expected to be light, southwesterly or variable.

On Wednesday night, it will be dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in very light variable breezes.

Thursday is forecast to be very warm, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 23° to 27°, warmest in the southeast, in light variable breezes.

It will be dry and clear on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of 11° to 16°, with light, northeasterly winds.

Friday looks set to be hot, dry and sunny with highest temperatures reaching 23° to 28°, warmest in the southwest, in light northeasterly breezes.

Further outlook

According to the national forecaster, it is expected to remain hot and dry through next weekend with a good deal of sunshine.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to high-20s across much of the country.

Spraying and field conditions

There will be widespread opportunities for spraying throughout the coming week with largely dry and settled weather.

However, hotter temperatures towards the end of the week may limit spraying slightly due to evaporation.

Soils in Leinster and Munster are currently very dry, approaching near drought conditions in parts of the east. Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) here generally range from 40mm in the southwest to 82mm in the east.

Soils are not as dry in Connacht and Ulster, where SMDs range between 3mm in the north to 35mm in the west midlands.

SMDs will increase across the country in the week ahead. There will be some restriction to growth in most areas, with many parts of the east and south reaching drought or near drought conditions.