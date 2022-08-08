The transition period on autumn-calving farms has now begun, during which proper dry cow management is very important.

The management of these cows during this period is key to a successful lactation and avoiding metabolic disorders.

Dry cow management

The majority of issues that occur during the calving period can often be traced back to the dry or transition period.

Examples of issues that can arise during the transition period include udder oedema; milk fever; retained placenta; displaced abomasum (stomach); laminitis; metritis; ketosis; and fatty liver syndrome – all of which result in lost profits.

Cows at the highest risk of a metabolic issue are those that are not in the ideal body condition score (BCS) prior to calving.

A spring-calving cow should have a BCS of 2.75-3.0 at calving; above or below this figure will lead to an increased risk of developing one of the issues outlined above.

If there are some cows that have a BCS that is too low, they should be separated from the herd to ensure they are eating enough feed.

Advertisement

These cows should be offered the highest quality grass available, while cows in the correct BCS can be offered lower-quality feed.

Minerals

Feeding minerals to cows is also important when they are dry, and lick buckets are one of the best option for this.

As cows come closer to calving, powder mineral at a rate of 100g/head/day is advised.

The best way to offer this to cows is alongside a small amount of concentrate or barley.

Supplementing cows with magnesium (Mg) is also vital prior to calving, to prevent cases of milk fever from occurring in the herd.

If cows are housed ahead of calving, the minerals can be spread on top of the silage being fed them.