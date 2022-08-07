One of the requirements of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) is to record the weight of suckler cows and their progeny.

BEEP-S has a funding provision of €40 million this year and the programme aims to target the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves by measuring the liveweight of the calf as a percentage of the cow’s liveweight.

Weights must be recorded on a registered weighing scales and submitted to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) before November 1, according to the terms and conditions of the scheme.

The ICBF, along with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS), has made a fact sheet available to scheme applicants offering advice on weighing cattle for the programme.

Optimum date ranges to weigh calves throughout the year: Calves born between: Recommended weighing period July 1 and September 30 January 1 to March 31 October 1 and December 31 March 1 to June 30 January 1 and March 31 June 1 to August 30 April 1 and June 30 September 1 to October 31

The BEEP-S weighing equipment available to hire from ICOS- associated outlets consists of the following:

1 x stainless steel platform. Length 2.2m (7ft 3in), width 0.64m (2ft 1in);

2 x load cells attached to either end of the platform;

1 x Trutest indicator unit.

BEEP-S weighing

Before weighing cattle, ensure help is available where possible as two people may be required to lift the scales.

The scales should be placed at the front of the crush on a flat, even surface with the cable tucked away and the monitor safe from livestock damage.

When using the monitor (screen that displays weights), simply press the power button and ensure the screen displays a weight reading of zero. If it doesn’t, press the ‘zero’ button and hold until zero appears on the screen.

To ensure the scales are working accurately, it is a good idea to place a test weight on first. Place the weight at one end of the platform and read the weight then place the weight at the other end of the platform and read the weight again. There should be no more than a 1kg in difference.

Before weighing cattle, ensure the handling facilities are safe and stable. When weighing each animal, ensure their full weight is being applied to the scales and no other animals are adding weight.

When finished with the equipment, washing and disinfecting the scales is advised.

How to submit the weights recorded

Once the weights have been recorded, farmers have a number of different options for submitting themto the ICBF.

The options for submitting weights are as follows:

ICBF website;

ICBF weight recording app;

Farm software;

Paper forms.

ICBF website: The weights can be recorded through a desktop or a laptop computer via icbf.com.

ICBF Weight Recording App: The ICBF has launched a new weight recording app for Android and Apple phones which is free to download. Once downloaded, farmers can access the animals by entering the herd number’s unique ICBF username and password.

Farm software: Weights recorded through a farm software package/app will be accepted. It is your responsibility to ensure that the weights transfer from the software provider to the ICBF database.

Paper forms: Where recording weights online through a computer or app is not an option, farmers can submit weights through paper forms. These can be posted to the farmer on request. You can request paper forms by calling ICBF or alternatively, by logging in to the ICBF website and printing off the forms.