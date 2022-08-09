The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged road users to exercise caution during the current warm and sunny spell, after Met Éireann issued a weather advisory for high temperatures.

Ireland is set to experience a hot spell developing from tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10) and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high-twenties, and it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight.

The RSA is advising road users, particularly drivers, to be aware of the dangers posed by sun glare, which can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by sunlight.

The risk from sun glare can be reduced by wearing sunglasses. Drivers should also be aware that they will be driving into the sun when travelling east in the mornings, and when traveling west later in the day.

Drivers are also encouraged to bring water with them when traveling, as traffic congestion can result in them being stuck in their cars in hot conditions for extended periods of time. Children and pets are at particular risk in this regard.

Your windscreen should be clear of grease inside and out, and your car should have plenty of windscreen-washer fluid.

Drivers should pay particular attention to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists, and should allow extra space when passing.

The use of sun cream is also urged when out walking or cycling.

The surface temperatures of roads rise significantly in spells of hot weather, and tarmac on surfaced roads will be prone to softening.

This may lead to slicks on minor roads, and drivers are urged to slow down and exercise caution when breaking in such circumstances.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures tomorrow will range from 21° to 26°, warmest in the southeast. The winds are expected to be light, southwesterly or variable.