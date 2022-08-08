Rural Ireland is set to receive a boost as the funding available for upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads this year has been doubled to €22 million.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the change today (Monday, August 8), and said that counties will receive a significant increase in their allocation under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2022.

The focus of the scheme is to upgrade roads and laneways that provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities in rural Ireland.

In advance of today’s announcement, local authorities were asked to consult with local landowners and residents to identify road and laneway projects where works could begin immediately and finish this year.

There will be a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that an individual landowner or householder can receive, and they will be asked to complement their funding with a financial contribution of their own.

Minister Humphreys outlined that in the common situation whereby there are multiple homes on a single laneway, “neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme”. Making the announcement, she said:

“The recent census results show that the population of rural Ireland is growing. I want to see more people living, working and raising a family in our rural communities.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is about making life a little bit easier for those rural families who live on a laneway or non-public road. The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs.”

The Department of Rural and Community Development has released details of where the funding has been allocated, which are as follows: County Round 1 (April) in € Round 2 (August) in € Total Carlow €351,880 €592,202 €944,082 Cavan €371,140 €902,317 €1,273,457 Clare €582,690 €655,325 €1,238,015 Cork €879,099 €419,141 €1,298,240 Donegal €716,560 €994,654 €1,711,214 Galway €958,831 €724,010 €1,682,841 Kerry €704,030 €791,460 €1,495,490 Kildare €351,880 €83,446 €435,326 Kilkenny €390,790 €237,820 €628,610 Laois €351,880 €508,397 €860,277 Leitrim €351,880 €729,158 €1,081,038 Limerick €485,970 €445,019 €930,989 Longford €351,880 €114,060 €465,940 Louth €351,880 €96,393 €448,273 Mayo € – €610,944 €610,944 Meath €340,500 €228,799 €569,299 Monaghan €351,880 €581,009 €932,889 Offaly €380,760 €294,025 €674,785 Roscommon €456,990 €114,768 €571,758 Sligo €358,030 € – €358,030 Tipperary €644,070 €481,703 €1,125,773 Waterford €92,910 €494,266 €587,176 Westmeath €358,320 €298,461 €656,781 Wexford €656,781 €349,267 €781,027 Wicklow €384,390 €253,358 €637,748 Total 11,000,000 11,000,000 22,000,000

The DRCD outlined that this round of allocations was based on the level of works that local authorities indicated they could deliver by the end of the year following engagement with local residents and landowners.