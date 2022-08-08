Looking at this week’s factory quotes, it seems cattle price has held at the same price levels as last week with prices in a good position for a potential increase.

In the week ending July 30, both the EU and UK R3 prime male-cattle average price noted an increase, while Irish price continued to decline. This left the average Irish price at €4.83/kg, which is 13c/kg behind the EU average and 40c/kg behind the UK average price.

Cattle supplies remain strong in most parts of the country and some processors have tried to take advantage of this by reducing quotes; however, by and large, cattle price has held this week.

Factory quotes

Factory quotes for bullocks and steers are starting at €4.80/kg and topping €4.90/kg, with heifers being quoted at €4.90-4.95/kg.

Cow price continues to vary across the country but the general run of quotes this week is €4.65-4.70/kg for R-grades and €4.75-4.80/kg for U-grades.

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.45-4.50 with P-grade cows being quoted at €4.35-4.40/kg.

More money is being paid to farmers than what processors are quoting with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) weekly market reports for the week ending July 31, showing a weighted average price of €4.96/kg paid for U3-grade cows and €4.84/kg paid for R3-grade cows.

The official figures show €4.59/kg was paid for O3-grade cows and €4.46/kg was the weighted average price per kilo (including VAT) paid for P3-grade cows that week.

Prices similar to these are likely still available for cows with many processors, despite the lower quotes.

Processors remain keen for all types of cows and a heavy, fleshed cow clearing 270kg carcass weight is the choice animal in this category. Plenty of light and lean cows are being processed so heavy, well-finished cows are in high demand and mart prices per kilo reflect this trend.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.90/kg and €4.80/kg for U and R-grades with €4.70/kg on offer for O-grade and €4.60/kg on offer for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid.

