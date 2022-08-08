Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash in Skibbereen, Co. Cork over the weekend.

At approximately 10:20p.m on Saturday (August 6), gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a 4X4 vehicle on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The driver of the 4X4, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

Crash investigation

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions were put in place. The coroner was also notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Roads policing

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána recently revealed details of enforcement activity on Irish roads during the August Bank Holiday.

Garda said that tragically, one person still lost their life in one fatal collision and there were 15 serious injury collisions on Irish roads over the bank holiday weekend.

Comparing with the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2021 there were six deaths on the roads in five fatal collisions and 27 serious injury collisions.

Over the August Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out 810 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints.

63 drivers were arrested for alleged drug driving and 110 drivers arrested for alleged drink driving. This compares to 69 arrests for drug driving and 113 arrests for drink driving during the last bank holiday weekend.

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during the period included:

Mobile Phones – 180;

Seatbelts – 47.

In addition, there were 815 detections for intercept speeding offences and 2,122 for non-intercept speeding offences.