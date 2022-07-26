The gardaí are calling on drivers of agricultural vehicles to ensure that they are complying with all road-traffic legislation when driving on public roads, and are appealing for other road users to be patient while driving behind farm machinery during this busy period.

As we approach the long weekend, An Garda Siochána are appealing to all road users to slow down, drive within the speed limit, expect the unexpected, and to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other agricultural machinery exiting fields and farmyards.

In response to a query from Agriland, the gardaí confirmed that, so far this year, there has been one fatal road traffic collision recorded on the Garda Pulse system involving tractors/other agricultural machinery.

Commenting on the time of year that we are in, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“There are a lot additional road users on the public road at this time of year. This includes a greater number of vulnerable road users out walking, cycling and riding horses, and increased activity by agricultural machinery due to the harvesting season.

“If travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it is safe to do so.”

Driver of agri-vehicles

The gardaí are asking drivers of agricultural vehicles to be considerate of other road users also and are appealing to such drivers to ensure that they are complying with all road-traffic legislation when driving on public roads.

“This includes ensuring that vehicles are taxed, insured and roadworthy, with operational lights front and rear. And, please carry your driving licence when travelling on the public road,” the spokesperson said.