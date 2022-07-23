Gardaí in Co. Meath have launched an investigation after “extensive damage” was caused to a large number of bales in the Royal County.

The criminal damage incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday, July 23) in the Drumlayne area of Moynalty village, in the north west of the county.

Gardaí said that between 2:00a.m and 8:00a.m the plastic wrapping on around 100 bales was cut off.

Gardaí in Kells have launched an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area during the early hours of Friday morning and noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on; 046 9280820.

Advertisement

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána confirmed that no arrests have yet been made in the case and investigations are ongoing.

Stolen quads

Meanwhile, gardaí in Kells are also appealing for information following the theft of two quadbikes from Piggottstown, Crossakiel earlier this month.

The theft occurred at approximately 3:00a.m on Monday, July 11. Image: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook

“One is a junior quad, 125cc. The other is a Suzuki LT-500 model. Both are red in colour,” gardaí told Agriland.

“Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around this time or if you know the whereabouts of these quad bikes, please contact Kells Garda Station 046-9280820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”