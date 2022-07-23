There are some interesting and exciting jobs available at home and abroad – if you’re quick – in the agri-sector this week.

The various roles listed below can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, where you will find additional information on relevant contact details, how to apply, and closing dates.

Here is a sample of what is on offer. Good luck!

Assistant farm manager

Shinagh Estates Dairy Farm Ltd. is looking to fill the position of a full-time, assistant farm manager.

The successful candidate will work on a 250-cow dairy farm “with good facilities operating at a high technical and financial performance level”.

Salary will be in line with the level of knowledge and experience the successful candidate has.

Soil samplers

OCAE Consultants is seeking soil samplers across Ireland for farm-level sampling programmes.

“Reliable, self-driven people who know the agriculture sector and can operate as soil samplers in their own region” are being sought. Contracts are for six months with a one-month probationary period included.

Applicants must have a Green Cert level 5 – as a minimum – or similar relevant qualification. Those who do not meet these criteria are asked not to apply.

Full training and equipment will be supplied. Training will be held regionally and samplers must be available to attend at the end of August.

The role is primarily outdoors and samplers are expected to work in various weather conditions. Own vehicle essential.

Mart manager

Listowel Livestock Market Ltd. is looking for a full-time mart manager to lead the day-to-day management and development of the business.

Candidates should be strategic thinkers and excellent leaders with the following:

Hands-on management experience within a mart or associated business (desirable but not essential);

Knowledge of the livestock/agricultural industry;

Excellent delegation skills with the ability to effectively lead and manage a team;

Proven ability to work on own initiative and excellent interpersonal skills.

Combine/baler operative

You’ll have to move fast with this one if you’re interested, but a Canadian farmer is looking for someone to operate a Claas 595/760 combine and/or Krone 1290 baler to get in touch.

The role is available from July 26 to August 30 and accommodation is provided but arrival to Canada is required ASAP, according to the advertiser.

Dairy farm assistant

A “modern” Roscommon dairy farm is seeking a farm assistant. The role involves milking 300+ cows and calf management.

Experience is preferred but not essential.

Project officers – ACRES

Wetland Surveys Ireland is recruiting six project officers to deliver the new results-based agri-environmental scheme known as Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

In partnership with The Pearl Mussel Project, Wetland Surveys Ireland has been contracted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) to operate two ACRES co-operation projects in west Connacht that are being established as part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

ACRES will be available to over 30,000 farmers throughout Ireland from 2023. Using a habitats-based approach, delivered through a mix of results-based and prescriptive actions, it aims to achieve improved biodiversity, climate, air and water quality outcomes.

The project officer’s primary role is to support farmers and farm advisors throughout the delivery of the scheme.

They will actively engage with farmers to ensure that they have a clear understanding of the opportunities available to them through the scheme and to encourage their active participation with a view to achieving better environmental outcomes that are most relevant and beneficial to the local area.

This role would be ideally suited to someone who wishes to develop a career in the growing agri-environmental sector. The ideal candidate should enjoy working outdoors, have excellent communication and organisational skills, and a keen interest in the environment.

If you think you might suit this role, please take a look at the full job spec by clicking below.