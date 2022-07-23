Agriland made the trip to Delvin Mart on Thursday (July 21) to check in on the trade at the Westmeath-based mart’s sheep sale.
Cuts in factory prices this week for lambs were felt at the sale which saw prices for heavy lambs at the mart, in general, go no further than €150/head.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
Prices for heavy lambs weighing in excess of 46kg at Delvin sold from €147/head up to €150/head, with prices topping €154/head for a pen of 51kg lambs.
Lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket traded from €110/head up to €124/head.
There was a good number of light store lambs on offer at Delvin, with farmers holding firm on price which saw plenty of exchanges before the hammer fell for the final time.
Prices for 30-35kg lambs ranged from €87/head up to €107/head in general, with a pen of 34.5kg ewe lambs breaking this mark and selling to €113/head.
Cull ewes were in short supply with prices topping €170/head for 96kg ewes.
A couple of pens of two-, three- and four-year-old breeding ewes were also on offer. Prices ranged from €115/head up to €150/head for these lots.