Agriland made the trip to Delvin Mart on Thursday (July 21) to check in on the trade at the Westmeath-based mart’s sheep sale.

Cuts in factory prices this week for lambs were felt at the sale which saw prices for heavy lambs at the mart, in general, go no further than €150/head.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This pen of 47kg lambs sold for €149/head This pen of stores weighing 32.5kg sold for €107/head This pen of heavy ewes weighing 96kg on average sold for €170/head Weighing 40kg, this pen of store lambs sold for €124/head This pen of 50.5kg lambs sold for €150/head The hammer fell on these 51kg lambs for €154/head These 46kg lambs sold for €147/head This pen of 32kg stores sold for €90/head These 34.5kg ewe lambs sold for €113/head The hammer fell on these 48.5kg lambs at €148/head This mix of 2-and 3-year old ewes correct for breeding sold for €150/head This lot of 3-year-old breeding ewes sold for €135/head

Prices for heavy lambs weighing in excess of 46kg at Delvin sold from €147/head up to €150/head, with prices topping €154/head for a pen of 51kg lambs.

Lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket traded from €110/head up to €124/head.

Advertisement

There was a good number of light store lambs on offer at Delvin, with farmers holding firm on price which saw plenty of exchanges before the hammer fell for the final time.

Prices for 30-35kg lambs ranged from €87/head up to €107/head in general, with a pen of 34.5kg ewe lambs breaking this mark and selling to €113/head.

Cull ewes were in short supply with prices topping €170/head for 96kg ewes.

A couple of pens of two-, three- and four-year-old breeding ewes were also on offer. Prices ranged from €115/head up to €150/head for these lots.