Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Monday, August 8) launched an opening call for applications to the business development programme for female entrepreneurs.

Now in its eighth year, ACORNS [Accelerating the Creation Of Rural Nascent Start-ups] will run from October 2022 to April 2023, with the aim of providing knowledge, support and networking opportunities.

Women based in rural Ireland who are at an advanced stage of starting a new business, or who want to develop a recently established, existing venture can apply until midnight on Friday, September 23.

Up to 50 new early-stage female entrepreneurs will be selected for the six-month programme, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister McConalogue said he was delighted, along with the DAFM, to support the successful and progressive initiative, which has involved over 350 female entrepreneurs to date.

“The progress made by participants in previous years has been remarkable, with many reporting increased sales, exports and job creation. This is an incredible opportunity and a wonderful support for rural-based female entrepreneurs, particularly in the current environment.

“I encourage those who have recently started, or are about to start a new business to apply to participate in this very exciting initiative,” the minister said.

Last year, a group of female entrepreneurs of 48 companies doubled their combined turnover to €3.1 million in just six months under ACORNS 7, including Feena McBride of The Arty Fox and Niamh Dooley of BiaSol.

The firms involved in the programme last year also increased their combined workforce by 19%, which resulted in the creation of 22 new jobs in rural Ireland.

ACORNS 8

To be considered for ACORNS 8, which is funded through the DAFM’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Have set up a new business which has generated sales no earlier than the end of June 2019, or be actively planning a new venture and have made good progress towards getting the new venture off the ground;

They must own or part-own the business which must be located in a rural area, that is in an area outside the administrative city boundaries of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford;

If selected, applicants must be available to attend the launch forum and first round table session on October 24 and 25;

They must expect to become an employer within three years.

Monthly roundtable discussions are facilitated by lead entrepreneurs on a voluntary basis, according to the DAFM.

This year’s volunteers include: Anne Reilly, Paycheck Plus; Caroline Reidy, The HR Suite; Deirdre McGlone, Hospitality and Tourism Advisor; Eimer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Mary B Walsh, Ire Wel Pallets; and Triona MacGiolla Rí, Aró Digital Strategies.

Founder and CEO of Accountant Online, Larissa Feeney, who will also be one of this year’s ACORNS lead entrepreneurs, said:

“Starting a new business may seem like a lonely road. The ACORNS roundtables really help here in building confidence, motivation and sharing insights. While the businesses are all different, the issues that they encounter are often similar.”

Niamh Dooley of BiaSol added that the sense of community the programme has built is “amazing, and it is a brilliant way to connect with other women in business”.