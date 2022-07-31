Meat Business Women has announced a networking event backed by leading industry speakers in Dublin this September, which is its first in Ireland since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming event will focus on how the meat industry and professionals in the sector need to continue to adapt, in order to deal with external pressures and current challenges.

ABP Ireland, Bord Bia and meat producer Kepak have been announced as guest speakers for the event, which will also be attended by 150 professionals from across the Irish meat industry, including processors, retailers and suppliers.

The afternoon networking event will take place on Thursday, September 8, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport at 12:00p.m.

Three industry leaders will, among other topics, inform on the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; labour shortages; and the 2022 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27).

Guest speakers

Managing director at ABP Ireland and Poland, Kevin Cahill will give his insight on the current challenges in processing, as well as over the past year, and how the industry is evolving.

An update on red meat, including key considerations from domestic markets and export markets for Ireland, will be given by the director of Europe and North America at Bord Bia, Noreen Lanigan.

Commercial director at Kepak Group, Sorcha Donnelly will share her personal experiences in the sector as the first female meat board member, and address future challenges and opportunities for achieving gender balance in the industry.

Meat Business Women is the UN’s recognised global network for women working across the meat industry, with the aim of improving the sustainability of the sector and encouraging female talent in the industry.

“Delegates will also have the opportunity to strengthen their network, and connect with the wider Meat Business Women community and other industry professionals in a facilitated networking session.

“The organisers are encouraging anyone who works in the meat industry and is interested in growing their professional network, and keeping up to date with current industry trends to attend,” said to Meat Business Women.