Last week’s sheep kill (week ending July 23) saw an increase on the week before, exceeding 56,500 head in the week.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 56,535 sheep were processed last week, an increase of 2,458 head from the week before.

The number of hoggets processed tallied 443, down 311 on the previous week.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed a decrease last week of 701 head, totalling 7,957 head.

However, spring lamb supplies increased last week to 48,128 head, which represents an increase of 3,486 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending July 23):

Hoggets: 443 head (-311 or -41.24%);

Ewes and rams: 7,957 head (-701 or -8.09%);

Spring lambs: 48,128 head (+3,468 or +8.25%);

Total: 56,535 head (+2,458 or +4.54%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,543,767 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 893,196 have been hoggets, 482,638 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (167,829) and a small portion of light lambs (104 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up over 126,886 head; 198,169 more hoggets have been processed, while 1,115 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 70,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending July 23):