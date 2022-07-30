A circa 144ac residential farm at Knockadawk and Ballyart, Kilmuckridge, Gorey, Co. Wexford, is new to the market as its current owners are retiring.

Selling agent David Quinn described the Knockadawk and Ballyart property as ‘outstanding’. It will go for sale by public and online auction on August 24, at 3:00p.m in the Ashdown Park Hotel, in one or two lots.

“This excellent holding is located just off the Kilmuckridge to Killenagh road, circa 5km from both,” said David.

“It is in an area of productive farming as well as an area associated with popular tourist destinations.

“Kilmuckridge is situated 5km off the R741 Gorey to Wexford road; 20km south of Gorey; 25km north of Wexford town; 100km south of Dublin; and 2km from the coast. It has a good selection of shops, services and both primary and secondary schools.

“Ballygarrett is 5km away and has a primary school, church, restaurant, pub and supermarket and is close to beautiful beaches, most notably Cahore and Old Bawn. The property is 18km south of Gorey with an extensive range of all amenities.”

The farm

The holding is located along a quiet cul-de-sac country road and is laid out in one block divided into a number of suitable divisions, all of which are currently in grass according to the selling agent.

“The lands have been farmed to a high standard and are in a good state of fertility, well fenced with a piped and a natural water supply,” said David.

“There is a two-storey traditional stone-built farmhouse on the holding, with a large range of sheds and outbuildings to accommodate in excess of 200 cattle.”

The residential accommodation includes and entrance porch; sitting room; kitchen with an Aga cooker; a back kitchen; four bedrooms; and multiple bathrooms.

The Knockadawk and Ballyart property has a private well; septic tank; and oil-fired central heating.

The extensive range of outbuildings includes the following:

Meal shed (24ft x 45ft and 18ft x 15ft);

Slatted shed, two sides of slats and a feeding passage (110ft x 40ft);

Cubicle shed (45ft x 60ft) with 72 cubicles and slatted tank;

Covered cattle crush (60ft long) with scales;

Concrete silage pit (80ft x 42ft);

Second silage pit (60ft x 40ft);

Second slatted shed (50ft x 38ft) with feeding passage and cubicles;

Machinery shed (30ft x 60ft);

Round roof loose shed (25ft x 45ft);

Lean-to shed (22ft x 45ft);

Round roof loose shed (25ft x 45ft);

Straw shed (75ft x 25ft);

Workshop (18ft x 30ft);

Machinery shed (45ft x 15ft);

Workshop beside house (15ft x 30ft) and a dog house.

The Knockadawk and Ballyart property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Farmhouse and range of outbuildings on circa 108 ac, guide price: €10,000/ac;

Lot 2: Circa 36 ac, guide price: €10,000/ac;

Lot 3: The entire, circa 144 ac, guiding in the region of €1.4 million.

The property would be ideal as a beef or dairy farm and local farmers are expected to take a keen interest in the sale, according to David.

“The demand for land in this area is excellent. The majority of the lands in the area are selling for between €10,000-€15,000/ac,” he said.